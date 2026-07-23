Devastating Rains Wreak Havoc Across South Asia

The relentless heavy rains across northeastern India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have claimed at least 82 lives, officials report. This week’s downpour has inflicted severe damage on farmlands, infrastructure, and public facilities, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Local authorities are struggling to provide relief, as damaged roads and bridges complicate rescue efforts. Many communities remain cut off, raising fears of further casualties as supplies run low.

Experts link this year’s extreme weather patterns to climate change, calling for urgent international cooperation to mitigate future disasters. The affected regions brace for more challenges as recovery operations are underway.