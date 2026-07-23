Devastating Rains Wreak Havoc Across South Asia

Heavy rains have ravaged northeastern India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, resulting in at least 82 fatalities. The relentless downpour has caused extensive damage to farmlands, infrastructure, and public facilities, leading to widespread devastation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 12:58 IST
Devastating Rains Wreak Havoc Across South Asia
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  • Country:
  • India

The relentless heavy rains across northeastern India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have claimed at least 82 lives, officials report. This week’s downpour has inflicted severe damage on farmlands, infrastructure, and public facilities, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Local authorities are struggling to provide relief, as damaged roads and bridges complicate rescue efforts. Many communities remain cut off, raising fears of further casualties as supplies run low.

Experts link this year’s extreme weather patterns to climate change, calling for urgent international cooperation to mitigate future disasters. The affected regions brace for more challenges as recovery operations are underway.

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