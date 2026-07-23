Byzantine Gold: Unearthing the Treasures of an Ancient Shipwreck

A Byzantine-era shipwreck discovered off Croatia's coast may have carried a high-ranking individual. Artifacts, including gold jewelry and coins from the Heraclius dynasty, suggest it wasn't a regular merchant vessel. The Croatian Conservation Institute emphasizes its historical significance, with 600 grams of gold unearthed, marking the Mediterranean's largest shipwreck find.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 15:40 IST
Byzantine Gold: Unearthing the Treasures of an Ancient Shipwreck
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  • Country:
  • Croatia

A Byzantine-era shipwreck, discovered over a decade ago off Croatia's southern coast, likely carried a high-ranking person, archaeologists reveal. The identification is based on gold jewelry found among the wreckage.

In their announcement last Thursday, they revealed that the ship, dating back to the 7th or 8th century, carried artifacts suggesting it was more than an ordinary merchant vessel. These included gold coins from the Heraclius dynasty, ornate buckles, and a gold signet ring depicting an emperor, highlighting its historical significance.

Archaeologists from the Croatian Conservation Institute, led by Pavle Dugonjic and Igor Miholjek, have spent years studying the wreck near the Adriatic island of Mljet. The ship's find, weighed at 600 grams of gold post-cleaning, is touted as the Mediterranean's largest shipwreck treasure. Experts see it as crucial for understanding the late Roman Empire's transformation into the medieval world.

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