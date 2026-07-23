Celebrate 'Point Break': 35th Anniversary 4K Re-release

Keanu Reeves and the late Patrick Swayze are poised to make a cinematic comeback as their legendary film 'Point Break' celebrates its 35th anniversary with a 4K restoration release. Set for showing on August 16 and 19, the action-thriller, initially released in 1991, will hit theaters thanks to Resurgence Media Group, Saga Arts, and Fathom Entertainment, according to Variety.

Ahead of the film, renowned surfer Matt Archbold will introduce the classic movie. 'Point Break' narrates the story of a group of bank robbers donned as 'Ex-Presidents', named after U.S. presidents Reagan, Carter, Nixon, and Johnson. The FBI suspects surfers might be behind these heists, deploying young agent Johnny Utah, portrayed by Reeves, to infiltrate the scene. Utah finds himself deeply intertwined with the magnetic surfer Bodhi, played by Swayze, and his adventurous gang, as depicted by Variety.

Helmed by Kathryn Bigelow, the film's diverse cast comprises Gary Busey, Lori Petty, John C. McGinley, James LeGros, and Anthony Kiedis. Reflecting on the re-release, Shannah Miller from Fathom Entertainment remarked on the film's dedicated fanbase, noting the restored version offers loyal viewers the thrill of witnessing its iconic surfing and skydiving sequences on the big screen once again. Tickets for this special screening are currently available online and at participating theaters. (ANI)