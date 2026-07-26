Terror Strikes at Berlin Pride: Investigating the Islamist Link

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt confirmed that the attack at Berlin's Pride celebration is suspected to be an Islamist terrorist act. The suspect had a history of criminal offences and connections to extremist groups, raising concerns about the security at public events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 18:17 IST
Terror Strikes at Berlin Pride: Investigating the Islamist Link
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  • Germany

In a shocking turn of events, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced on Sunday that the attack during Berlin's Pride celebration is suspected to be connected to Islamist terrorism.

Speaking at a press conference near the attack site, Minister Dobrindt revealed that the suspect had been previously flagged for a high volume of criminal activities, radicalisation, and affiliations with the Islamist scene.

This revelation raises urgent questions about the efficacy of current security measures at public gatherings and highlights the growing threat of radical extremism in Germany.

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