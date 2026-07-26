Terror Strikes at Berlin Pride: Investigating the Islamist Link

In a shocking turn of events, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced on Sunday that the attack during Berlin's Pride celebration is suspected to be connected to Islamist terrorism.

Speaking at a press conference near the attack site, Minister Dobrindt revealed that the suspect had been previously flagged for a high volume of criminal activities, radicalisation, and affiliations with the Islamist scene.

This revelation raises urgent questions about the efficacy of current security measures at public gatherings and highlights the growing threat of radical extremism in Germany.