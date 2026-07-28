Tragic Assassination in Badakhshan: Cultural Official Targeted

Zabihullah Amiri, the director of the Information and Culture Department in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Badakhshan, was tragically assassinated on Tuesday. According to the Afghan Interior Ministry, Amiri was targeted by two armed attackers while on his way to work near the provincial capital, Fayzabad.

In the ensuing shootout, Amiri's guards managed to kill one of the attackers. Meanwhile, a search is ongoing for the second suspect, as officials continue to piece together the motive behind the attack.

The ministry has yet to attribute the assassination to any specific group. This incident follows recent attacks reported earlier this month in which the Taliban claimed to have thwarted a plot by irresponsible individuals at a district administration in Badakhshan.