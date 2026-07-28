Seismic Turbulence in Japan: Kumamoto's Resilience Amid Chaos

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 hit Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture on Tuesday, plunging thousands of homes into darkness and disrupting travel. Evacuation orders were issued due to the risk of aftershocks, while Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi disclosed ongoing casualty and damage assessments.

The quake ignited fires and damaged infrastructure, including roads and bridges. Over 150,000 people were evacuated as buildings collapsed and rail services halted. TSMC and Sony evacuated staff, and the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of further tremors and landslides.

The government issued emergency warnings for multiple prefectures. Although a tsunami warning was lifted, power outages affected 40,000 homes. Rail and air services were suspended, and telecoms faced disruptions. No nuclear stations reported irregularities. A similar quake in Kumamoto a decade ago resulted in significant casualties and damage.