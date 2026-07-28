Seismic Turbulence in Japan: Kumamoto's Resilience Amid Chaos

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Japan's Kumamoto prefecture, causing power outages and structural damage, leading to evacuations and travel disruptions. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reports injuries, while chipmaker TSMC and electronics firm Sony evacuated employees. Authorities warn of aftershocks and landslide risks, with infrastructure and services heavily impacted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 14:51 IST
Seismic Turbulence in Japan: Kumamoto's Resilience Amid Chaos
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  • Japan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 hit Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture on Tuesday, plunging thousands of homes into darkness and disrupting travel. Evacuation orders were issued due to the risk of aftershocks, while Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi disclosed ongoing casualty and damage assessments.

The quake ignited fires and damaged infrastructure, including roads and bridges. Over 150,000 people were evacuated as buildings collapsed and rail services halted. TSMC and Sony evacuated staff, and the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of further tremors and landslides.

The government issued emergency warnings for multiple prefectures. Although a tsunami warning was lifted, power outages affected 40,000 homes. Rail and air services were suspended, and telecoms faced disruptions. No nuclear stations reported irregularities. A similar quake in Kumamoto a decade ago resulted in significant casualties and damage.

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