UN Experts Urge Iran to Halt Executions After Death Sentences for Protesters

United Nations human rights experts have called on Iran to immediately halt planned executions after 12 young men were sentenced to death over their alleged involvement in protests held in January 2026.

The experts said the men, who are between their late teens and early twenties, were sentenced during a single closed hearing without public access to the proceedings or clear information about each defendant's individual responsibility. They warned that imposing death sentences under such circumstances falls short of internationally recognised fair trial standards and raises serious human rights concerns.

Allegations of coerced confessions and unfair proceedings

According to the experts, the defendants were accused of involvement in the deaths of four security force members, as well as arson and vandalism during protests in Shahid Alikhani Square in Isfahan on 8 January 2026. They said the charges remain unclear because Revolutionary Court hearings are held behind closed doors and court judgments are not made public.

The experts also expressed concern that some of the young men were allegedly subjected to arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance and ill-treatment. They criticised the reported use of televised confessions, saying statements obtained under coercion should never be admitted as evidence and broadcasting them before trial undermines the presumption of innocence.

One case highlighted by the experts involves Shervin Bagherian Jebeli, who had recently turned 18 before his arrest. State television reportedly aired his confession within days of his detention and before any trial had taken place. The experts questioned whether he had access to legal representation of his own choosing and whether he fully understood the capital charge of moharebeh ("enmity against God") brought against him.

Fears grow after recent executions

The UN experts noted that two of the 12 men were executed on 19 July 2026, increasing fears that the remaining 10 could also face imminent execution.

They stated that at least 24 people have been executed in 2026 in connection with the January protests, many of whom were described as young people participating in demonstrations, including members of the "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement. The experts argued that current laws create significant risks for people exercising their rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and participation in public life.

They also pointed to ongoing peaceful protests by prisoners, including the "No to Executions Tuesdays" campaign and a sit-in strike at Ghezelhesar prison, as evidence of continuing opposition to the use of capital punishment.

Call for a moratorium on executions

The experts urged the Iranian authorities to establish an immediate moratorium on executions as a step towards abolishing the death penalty. They said the pause should be used to ensure full compliance with international human rights law, including guarantees of fair trials and limiting the death penalty to only the most serious crimes under international standards.

They added that executions only deepen the suffering experienced by the Iranian people and called on the government to respond to growing public appeals for justice and greater protection of fundamental rights. The experts confirmed that they remain in contact with the Government of Iran regarding these concerns.