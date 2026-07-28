EIB Approves €450M to Upgrade Water Infrastructure in Italy's Lazio Region

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a €450 million financing package for Italian utility ACEA to support the modernisation of water infrastructure across the Lazio region, with an initial €200 million tranche announced to begin the investment programme.

The financing will support ACEA's 2027–2030 investment plan, aimed at improving water supply, treatment and distribution services, while also strengthening wastewater management across the areas served by the company. The programme is designed to improve the reliability of essential water services while helping infrastructure better withstand the growing impacts of climate change.

Focus on efficiency and climate resilience

The planned investments include upgrading water networks, reducing water losses, expanding the digitalisation of water systems, strengthening connections between infrastructure and increasing the reuse of water resources. These measures are expected to improve operational efficiency, enhance water security and build a more resilient system capable of responding to rising environmental pressures.

The latest agreement continues a long-standing partnership between the EIB and ACEA that began in 1999. Over the past two decades, the two organisations have signed 17 financing agreements worth around €2.6 billion, supporting the development of essential public infrastructure across Italy.

EIB strengthens support for Italy's water sector

EIB Vice President Gelsomina Vigliotti said Italy remains one of the Bank's largest beneficiaries for water sector financing, reflecting the country's significant need for infrastructure modernisation and long-term investment.

In 2025, the EIB provided €837 million to water projects across Italy. Those investments are expected to improve access to safe drinking water for 3.4 million people, enhance sanitation services for 4.7 million people, and reduce flood risks affecting nearly 4 million residents.

ACEA Co-General Manager Pier Francesco Ragni said the financing will help accelerate upgrades to water networks and treatment facilities, improving service quality while strengthening resilience against climate change. He added that the renewed cooperation reflects the strong relationship built between ACEA and the EIB over many years and their shared commitment to developing sustainable infrastructure.

Part of wider investment in Italian utilities

The ACEA financing forms part of the EIB's broader strategy to modernise Italy's water sector through partnerships with major public utilities.

Alongside ACEA, the Bank supported several Italian water companies during 2025, including MM S.p.A., SMAT, CAP Group, BrianzAcque, Acqua Novara.VCO, Azienda Comprensoriale Acquedottistica S.p.A., and the Viveracqua Hydrobond programme.

These investments are helping improve drinking water access, strengthen wastewater services, reduce hydrogeological risks and promote more sustainable management of water resources across Italy as demand for reliable and climate-resilient infrastructure continues to grow.