Electropop Icon Kavinsky Found Dead in Paris

In a shocking development, renowned French DJ and electropop musician Kavinsky, born Vincent Belorgey, has been found dead in Paris, as reported by BFM TV and Le Figaro on Wednesday.

Kavinsky rose to international fame with his 2010 hit song "Nightcall," a track that solidified his position in the music industry.

He was a prominent figure who most recently performed at the 2024 Olympic Games ceremony, showcasing his unique sound to a global audience before his unexpected passing.