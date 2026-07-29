Electropop Icon Kavinsky Found Dead in Paris
Kavinsky, the acclaimed French DJ and electropop musician known for his hit 'Nightcall,' has been reported dead in Paris. The news was confirmed by BFM TV and Le Figaro. Kavinsky had recently performed at the 2024 Olympic Games ceremony, marking a significant event in his career before his untimely demise.
- Country:
- France
In a shocking development, renowned French DJ and electropop musician Kavinsky, born Vincent Belorgey, has been found dead in Paris, as reported by BFM TV and Le Figaro on Wednesday.
Kavinsky rose to international fame with his 2010 hit song "Nightcall," a track that solidified his position in the music industry.
He was a prominent figure who most recently performed at the 2024 Olympic Games ceremony, showcasing his unique sound to a global audience before his unexpected passing.