Mysterious Passing of Iconic DJ Kavinsky Shocks Music World

In a somber turn of events, French DJ and electropop music icon Kavinsky, who performed at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, has been found dead in his Paris residence. The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the news in a recently released statement.

Kavinsky, born Vincent Belorgey, was aged 50 at the time of his passing. Investigators have launched an inquiry to uncover the cause of death since no suspicious signs were initially observed by first responders at the scene.

The artist gained international fame with his 2010 hit 'Nightcall', notably featured in the film 'Drive' alongside Ryan Gosling. Kavinsky's recent high-profile performance was his rendition of the song during the finale of the 2024 Olympic Games.