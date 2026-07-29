How Climate Change Is Challenging Asia's Energy Security and Reshaping Infrastructure Investment

Climate change is no longer only an environmental issue, it is becoming one of the biggest challenges to energy security and economic growth in Asia and the Pacific. According to the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) report, The Climate-Resilient Energy Imperative: Adaptation Benefits and Actions for All, rising temperatures, stronger storms, floods, droughts and sea-level rise are already disrupting electricity generation, transmission and distribution across the region. Drawing on research from organizations including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), International Energy Agency (IEA), International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), World Meteorological Organization (WMO), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Bank, the report argues that climate adaptation should become a central pillar of energy policy rather than an afterthought. As Asia's energy demand continues to grow alongside rapid urbanization and industrialization, building climate-resilient energy systems will be essential for sustaining economic growth, protecting public services and achieving clean energy goals.

Climate Risks Are Becoming Energy Risks

The report highlights that every major source of electricity is becoming more vulnerable to climate change. Hydropower projects face changing rainfall patterns and shrinking glaciers, making water supplies less predictable. Thermal power plants lose efficiency during extreme heat and drought because they depend on large volumes of water for cooling. Solar panels become less efficient during prolonged heatwaves, while wind farms face greater risks from increasingly powerful tropical cyclones. Electricity transmission lines, substations and distribution networks are also highly exposed to floods, storms and wildfires, leading to more frequent power outages.

Recent events demonstrate that these risks are no longer theoretical. Tropical Storm Kristine disrupted electricity supplies to nearly one million customers in the Philippines, while India's Teesta III hydropower project collapsed after a glacial lake outburst flood. Laos also experienced major electricity shortages during severe heatwaves as demand exceeded system capacity. The report warns that rising demand for air conditioning alone could reduce regional GDP by 3.3% by 2070 if countries fail to strengthen climate adaptation, making energy resilience an economic priority rather than simply an environmental concern.

Why Governments Need to Rethink Energy Planning

One of the report's strongest messages for policymakers is that future energy infrastructure cannot be designed using past climate conditions. Governments need to integrate climate risk assessments into every stage of planning, financing and constructing power plants, transmission networks and renewable energy projects.

The report recommends expanding weather observation systems, improving climate forecasting, strengthening engineering standards and incorporating resilience into National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Better climate information would help governments identify vulnerable infrastructure before disasters occur, reducing repair costs and minimizing disruptions.

The report also notes that adaptation remains significantly underfunded compared with climate mitigation. Increasing investment in resilient infrastructure today could reduce future disaster losses, improve energy security and protect economic productivity. Stronger regional cooperation on climate data, electricity networks and disaster preparedness will also become increasingly important as climate risks grow across borders.

New Opportunities for Development Partners and Businesses

For international development partners, including multilateral development banks and climate funds, the report highlights an opportunity to shift more financing toward climate adaptation. While billions of dollars are invested globally in reducing emissions, far less funding is directed toward making energy infrastructure resilient to climate impacts. Expanding concessional finance, blended finance, technical assistance and capacity-building programmes could help countries close this gap.

The private sector also has much to gain from investing in resilience. Utilities, renewable energy developers, equipment manufacturers, and technology companies can benefit from the growing demand for smart grids, battery storage, climate monitoring systems, digital forecasting tools, and resilient transmission equipment. Companies that consider climate risks during project design are likely to experience lower maintenance costs, fewer operational disruptions and stronger long-term returns.

However, businesses that ignore climate risks could face rising insurance costs, damaged infrastructure, stranded assets and stricter regulations. Investors are increasingly considering climate resilience when evaluating infrastructure projects, making adaptation an important factor for attracting long-term private capital.

Building Stronger Energy Systems for Sustainable Growth

The report concludes that climate resilience must become an essential part of the clean energy transition. Expanding renewable energy alone will not guarantee reliable electricity if new infrastructure remains vulnerable to floods, storms, droughts and extreme heat. Instead, governments should combine renewable energy expansion with resilient infrastructure standards, better climate information, stronger financing mechanisms and modern technologies that can withstand future climate conditions.

Reliable electricity supports hospitals, schools, industries, communications, water supply systems and emergency services, especially during disasters. More resilient energy systems can therefore reduce poverty, improve public health, strengthen investor confidence and support sustainable economic growth across Asia and the Pacific.

For policymakers, the report offers a clear roadmap: make climate resilience a mandatory part of energy planning, increase investment in adaptation and strengthen institutional capacity. For development partners, it highlights the need to mobilize greater financial and technical support. For private-sector stakeholders, it demonstrates that resilience is becoming both a business opportunity and a competitive necessity. As climate risks continue to intensify, the countries that invest in resilient energy systems today will be better positioned to secure reliable electricity, attract investment and build stronger, more sustainable economies in the decades ahead.