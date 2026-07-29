Telegram Founder Charged: A Virtual Battlefield in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia has charged Telegram founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorist activities, alleging the app's use by Ukrainian spies for organizing attacks within the country. The Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the charges, spotlighting Telegram's controversial role amidst geopolitical conflict.

Moscow's campaign against foreign tech platforms has effectively restricted Telegram, though Russians continue to access it via VPNs. Simultaneously, state entities like the Kremlin remain active on the app daily, highlighting its ongoing significance despite regulatory challenges.

The app has become a 'virtual battlefield' in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, utilized by officials and influencers from both sides. The FSB cites the role of a chatbot in recruiting young Russians for sabotage, with 46 individuals arrested recently. Durov, currently in Dubai, faces international legal scrutiny, yet denies all allegations.