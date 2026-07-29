Devastating Explosion Rocks Japanese Mall After Quake

A massive earthquake followed by a tragic explosion shook a mall in southern Japan, resulting in multiple casualties. Despite safety upgrades, the blast exposed structural vulnerabilities and raised suspicions of a gas leak. Rescue operations continue amid ongoing aftershocks, as the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 15:46 IST
Devastating Explosion Rocks Japanese Mall After Quake
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  • Country:
  • Japan

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck a mall in southern Japan on Tuesday, causing widespread panic and forcing thousands to evacuate before a subsequent explosion added to the chaos.

The blast, which occurred just over an hour after the quake, exposed steel beams and hurled debris, claiming multiple lives and leaving several missing. Rescuers described a harrowing scene, with fears of further structural collapse hampering efforts.

A gas leak is suspected, sparking investigations into the safety systems in place at the recently refurbished mall. Despite safety protocols, officials acknowledge they were unprepared for such an explosive incident. Rescue efforts and damage assessments are ongoing with military support.

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