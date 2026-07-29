Publicis Challenges India's Antitrust Probe with Name Dispute

France's Publicis has initiated a legal battle against India's antitrust authority, challenging what it terms as flawed targeting of its global brand name in a significant investigation. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had previously launched raids against major advertising agencies on suspicions of collusion over rates and discounts.

Publicis argues that the CCI's focus on its global entity rather than its Indian legal unit, TLG India, is misplaced. This dispute has stalled the investigation into the advertising giant for over a year. According to documents reviewed by Reuters, Publicis is seeking a revision of the investigation papers to correctly name TLG India.

The CCI and Publicis have not commented on the matter. The case, which involves allegations of a cartel involving coordinated pricing strategies through WhatsApp, could have extensive implications for India's advertising market. Dentsu's whistleblower submission had prompted the investigation, with Publicis now disputing the legal naming in court.