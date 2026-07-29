Remembering Glen Hansard: Irish Music Legend Gone Too Soon

Glen Hansard, renowned Irish musician and Oscar winner, passed away in a motorcycle accident at 56. Known for his role in 'Once' and as a lead vocalist of The Frames, he was a celebrated figure in Ireland's cultural scene. Tributes pour in honoring his impactful contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 17:23 IST
Remembering Glen Hansard: Irish Music Legend Gone Too Soon
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Glen Hansard, celebrated Irish musician and Oscar-winning songwriter, tragically died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 56. Known for his work in the film 'Once' and as the lead singer of The Frames, Hansard left an indelible mark on Ireland’s cultural landscape.

Prime Minister Michael Martin expressed deep sorrow at Hansard’s passing, recognizing his significant contributions to the arts. Fans and celebrities offered heartfelt tributes online, reflecting on his influential career that began from humble beginnings as a Dublin street performer.

Hansard's work, including an award-winning Broadway musical adaptation of 'Once', showcased his artistic legacy. His unexpected death was confirmed by his management company, with Irish police citing a single-vehicle motorcycle accident as the cause.

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