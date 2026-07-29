Chinese and Russian naval forces have completed a significant joint patrol through key waterways in Northeast Asia, arriving in Vladivostok. According to China's state media, the operation was routine and not aligned with any current geopolitical situations.

In the Middle East, U.S. and Saudi forces have targeted Iran-backed militias in Iraq, held responsible for drone assaults on Saudi oil infrastructures. This move underscores the ongoing regional tensions and the power wielded by these factions within Iraq.

A new political movement in Israel, a Jewish-Arab party, is making waves among young voters ahead of the election, which analysts believe could impact efforts to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions rise with Ukrainian drones targeting Russian oil and logistics sites.