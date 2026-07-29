Market Anticipation: Fed's Verdict Amidst AI Tensions

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq face uncertainty as investors await the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision amidst Middle East tensions and volatile chip stocks. The AI investment boom is scrutinized, with focus shifting from spending to ROI. Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Apple earnings are anticipated for signs of AI impact on revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 18:31 IST
Market Anticipation: Fed's Verdict Amidst AI Tensions
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The S&P 500 and Nasdaq teetered at opening on Wednesday, as investors eagerly anticipated the Federal Reserve's imminent decision on monetary policy. This unfolds against a backdrop of rising Middle East tensions, while chip stocks wobble ahead of major Big Tech earnings reports later this week.

The global market has experienced volatility throughout the month as the sustainability of the AI spending boom is questioned. Signs show major U.S. companies are intensifying AI investments, neglecting free cash flow amid growing competition from China in advanced chips and affordable AI models. The instability spread from Asia to Europe following South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix's underwhelming quarterly results.

U.S.-listed shares of SK Hynix slid 1.6% in premarket trading, with other chip stocks fluctuating. Nvidia held steady, Intel rose 0.7%, Applied Materials fell 3.2%, and Sandisk declined 1.2%. HB Wealth's chief market strategist, Gina Martin Adams, noted the shift towards expecting returns on AI investments, with investors clamoring for proof that AI capital expenditures are translating into current revenues while bolstering future growth. Anticipation builds for Microsoft and Meta's earnings reports, and later, Amazon and Apple's figures, as traders seek indicators of AI investments boosting profits.

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