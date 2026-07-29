Delta Air Lines Teams Up with DraftKings for In-Flight Sports Prediction Game

Delta Air Lines is launching an in-flight sports prediction game in partnership with DraftKings. Passengers aged 21 and over can participate to win Delta gift cards without any betting, deposits, or financial risks. This move avoids contravening the 1962 law against gambling on commercial flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 18:31 IST
Delta Air Lines Teams Up with DraftKings for In-Flight Sports Prediction Game
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  • United States

Delta Air Lines has announced a collaboration with sports betting company DraftKings to introduce a sports prediction game available during flights. This novel entertainment option is designed for passengers aged 21 and older, offering the chance to win Delta gift cards.

Importantly, the game does not involve any form of gambling, such as betting or financial risk. Delta has emphasized that there is no requirement for deposits or buy-ins, ensuring the activity remains purely for amusement.

This initiative by Delta Air Lines comes in response to regulatory cautions from U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, who cited a 1962 law prohibiting gambling activities aboard commercial aircraft. By focusing on non-betting engagement, Delta maintains compliance while exploring new in-flight entertainment opportunities.

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