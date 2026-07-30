Guilty Verdict: Hadi Matar Convicted in Salman Rushdie Attack

Hadi Matar was found guilty of federal terrorism charges for the 2022 attack on author Salman Rushdie in New York. A U.S. jury delivered the verdict, concluding a trial that highlighted Matar's efforts to support Hezbollah by stabbing Rushdie, who had long faced threats due to his controversial work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 04:18 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 04:18 IST
Guilty Verdict: Hadi Matar Convicted in Salman Rushdie Attack
  • Country:
  • United States

Hadi Matar, responsible for the 2022 on-stage attack of renowned author Salman Rushdie, has been found guilty of federal terrorism charges. The verdict, delivered by a U.S. District Court jury in Buffalo, concluded a week-long trial focused on Matar's affiliations with Hezbollah.

Matar, 28, had committed to carrying out a long-standing fatwa against Rushdie, which was declared after the publication of 'The Satanic Verses' in 1988. The violent assault took place at a New York arts event, leaving Rushdie severely injured and highlighting ongoing threats to his life.

The trial highlighted Matar's extensive research and preparation before the attack that blinded Rushdie in one eye. Now also serving a state sentence for attempted murder, Matar faces a potential life sentence on federal counts, with sentencing set for November 3.

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