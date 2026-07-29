Trump Seeks Supreme Court Reversal on $83.3M Defamation Verdict

Donald Trump is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an $83.3 million verdict against him for defaming E. Jean Carroll. His defense hinges on presidential immunity, which has been contested by lower courts. The case raises questions about the limits of presidential immunity in civil lawsuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 20:58 IST
Trump Seeks Supreme Court Reversal on $83.3M Defamation Verdict
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Former President Donald Trump is petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an $83.3 million jury verdict related to defamation claims by writer E. Jean Carroll. The legal battle hinges on the contested application of presidential immunity, a defense Trump argues should protect him from liabilities in this civil case.

The Justice Department has also filed an appeal, suggesting the U.S. government should be substituted as the defendant, a notion previously dismissed by lower courts. The verdict challenged by Trump was originally upheld by New York's 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Trump's defense claims a historical precedent, stating no other U.S. president has faced damages liability for actions taken in office.

Carroll initially accused Trump of sexual assault stemming from an alleged 1990s incident, leading to Trump's subsequent defamation when he denied the claims. The complexities of the case raise critical questions regarding the scope and application of presidential immunity, with Trump's legal team urging a Supreme Court review to settle the issue.

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