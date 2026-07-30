Guilty Verdict in Salman Rushdie Attack: A Tale of Blasphemy and Terrorism

In a landmark decision, Hadi Matar has been convicted on federal terrorism charges following his assault on acclaimed author Salman Rushdie in 2022. The attack, motivated by historic religious condemnations, has reignited discussions on the implications of literary blasphemy.

Matar, 28, is already serving a 25-year sentence for the attempted murder charge. He now confronts a potential life sentence as the jury in Buffalo, New York, needed just two hours to reach a unanimous guilty verdict on all counts, including supporting a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

The trial has thrown a spotlight back on the infamous 1989 fatwa by Ayatollah Khomeini, which demanded Rushdie's death. Despite the passage of decades, the repercussions of 'The Satanic Verses' continue to reverberate, underscored by the brutal attack that left Rushdie injured.