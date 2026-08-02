'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens to $355 million in U.S., Canada

"Spider-Man: Brand ​New Day" brought in $355 ‌million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales in its ‌opening weekend, ranking among ‌the top domestic openings of all time, according to ⁠Columbia ​Pictures.

The ⁠film, which marks actor Tom ⁠Holland's fourth outing as the ​web-slinging hero, depicts Peter ⁠Parker fighting crime in ⁠a world ​that has forgotten he's Spider-Man. Zendaya ⁠co-stars as MJ, the love ⁠of ⁠Parker's life.