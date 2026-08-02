'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens to $355 million in U.S., Canada

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" broke box office records with a $355 million opening weekend in the US and Canada, marking Tom Holland's fourth Spider-Man film.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 02-08-2026 20:31 IST
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opens to $355 million in U.S., Canada
Tom Holland
  • Country:
  • United States

"Spider-Man: Brand ​New Day" brought in $355 ‌million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales in its ‌opening weekend, ranking among ‌the top domestic openings of all time, according to ⁠Columbia ​Pictures.

The ⁠film, which marks actor Tom ⁠Holland's fourth outing as the ​web-slinging hero, depicts Peter ⁠Parker fighting crime in ⁠a world ​that has forgotten he's Spider-Man. Zendaya ⁠co-stars as MJ, the love ⁠of ⁠Parker's life.

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