Court Clash: Marinakis Takes Legal Action Against Crystal Palace

Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Nottingham Forest, has filed a libel lawsuit against Crystal Palace in London's High Court, allegedly over a controversial banner displayed by Palace fans. This action follows Palace's demotion from the Europa League, replaced by Forest amid UEFA rule violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 22:26 IST
Court Clash: Marinakis Takes Legal Action Against Crystal Palace
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Nottingham Forest's owner, Evangelos Marinakis, initiated legal action against Crystal Palace in London's High Court, accusing them of libel.

The lawsuit, reportedly linked to a provocative banner displayed by Palace supporters, has reignited tensions following Palace's demotion from the Europa League.

Marinakis, who also owns Greek club Olympiacos, denies any involvement in alleged illicit activities as the legal proceedings unfold.

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