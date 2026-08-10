Russia's Supreme Court has ruled against the liberal Yabloko party, prohibiting it from participating in the September parliamentary elections. The verdict signifies a sharp reduction in the scope for political opposition to Moscow's ongoing military actions in Ukraine and further constrains political dissent within Russia.

The decision was the result of a lawsuit presented by the pro-Kremlin Rodina party, which accused Yabloko of receiving undisclosed foreign campaign funding and other violations. During the court proceedings, Yabloko leader Nikolai Rybakov denied the accusations, labeling the case an unconstitutional restriction on freedom of expression.

In a bold show of resistance, hundreds of Yabloko supporters, predominantly young people, gathered outside the court, bearing apples to symbolize their allegiance. With the political landscape heavily dominated by Putin-backed factions, Yabloko's exclusion from the elections narrows the avenues for voices calling for peace and negotiations.