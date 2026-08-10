Russia Bans Yabloko Party from Elections: A Blow to Political Dissent

Russia's Supreme Court has barred the liberal Yabloko party from the upcoming parliamentary elections, highlighting the Kremlin's suppression of anti-war sentiment. This decision, driven by allegations of undeclared foreign campaign support, underscores the dwindling space for political dissent in Russia amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 23:26 IST
Russia Bans Yabloko Party from Elections: A Blow to Political Dissent
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Supreme Court has ruled against the liberal Yabloko party, prohibiting it from participating in the September parliamentary elections. The verdict signifies a sharp reduction in the scope for political opposition to Moscow's ongoing military actions in Ukraine and further constrains political dissent within Russia.

The decision was the result of a lawsuit presented by the pro-Kremlin Rodina party, which accused Yabloko of receiving undisclosed foreign campaign funding and other violations. During the court proceedings, Yabloko leader Nikolai Rybakov denied the accusations, labeling the case an unconstitutional restriction on freedom of expression.

In a bold show of resistance, hundreds of Yabloko supporters, predominantly young people, gathered outside the court, bearing apples to symbolize their allegiance. With the political landscape heavily dominated by Putin-backed factions, Yabloko's exclusion from the elections narrows the avenues for voices calling for peace and negotiations.

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