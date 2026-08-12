A Daring Lens: Yalda Moaiery's Fight for Truth

Yalda Moaiery, a renowned Iranian photojournalist famed for documenting women's lives and dissent in Iran, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The sentence results from charges under Iran's espionage law. Moaiery remains determined, despite previous detentions and ongoing threats from Iranian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 17:45 IST
A Daring Lens: Yalda Moaiery's Fight for Truth
  • Country:
  • Iran

Acclaimed Iranian photojournalist Yalda Moaiery, known for capturing pivotal moments of dissent and the experiences of women in Iran, faces a 15-year prison sentence. The harsh judicial ruling is under a law aimed at combating espionage, which emerged after the 2025 Iran-Israel conflict. Moaiery learned her fate on Iran's National Journalist Day.

The court procedures raise significant transparency concerns. At Tehran's Revolutionary Court, Moaiery received little formal documentation regarding her charges, prompting criticism from rights groups about the opacity of the Iranian judicial system. Allegations against her include giving interviews to and sharing photographs with media outlets hostile to the Iranian regime.

Despite her legal persecution and the recurrent confiscation of her equipment by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Moaiery remains unwavering in her commitment to her work. Her career, marked by previous imprisonments and bravely chronicling social issues, particularly women's struggles, underlines her unyielding dedication to journalistic truth.

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