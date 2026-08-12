Beyonce Takes Control of SirDavis Whisky: A Bold Move in Celebrity Entrepreneurship

Beyonce has taken a bold step in the world of celebrity entrepreneurship by acquiring full control of the SirDavis whisky brand. The transaction details remain undisclosed, but LVMH confirmed that it has sold its stake to the American pop star, following earlier media speculations.

Meanwhile, documentary filmmaker Maite Alberdi sheds light on societal expectations with her true crime film, 'A Child of My Own,' which delves beyond headlines into the story of Alejandra Marin Mendoza, a Mexican woman involved in a baby kidnapping case after faking a pregnancy.

In other entertainment news, the girl group KATSEYE aims to reveal a more genuine side through a new EP and film titled 'KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS,' while punk band Green Day embarks on a filmmaking journey with their comedy 'Nimrods,' echoing their own musical rise. Disney+ and Hulu, partnering with iHeartMedia, push into video podcasting, and Disney secures rights for streaming Formula E races globally.