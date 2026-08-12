Akhilesh Yadav Demands Parliamentary Debate Amid Ram Mandir Donation Theft Allegations

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav calls for a Parliament debate on the SIT report implicating BJP links in the Ram Mandir donation theft case. Opposition disruptions continue over student protest responses and controversial FCRA Amendment Bill targeting minorities, entered into parliamentary discussions for further examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 19:41 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Demands Parliamentary Debate Amid Ram Mandir Donation Theft Allegations
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, has called for a parliamentary debate following the release of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report from Lucknow. The report allegedly implicates individuals with connections to the BJP in the ongoing Ram Mandir donation theft case.

Amid the sustained disruptions by the Opposition in Parliament concerning recent student protests, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned and are set to reconvene. Despite disruptions, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed the government's readiness to discuss the protests, with Home Minister Amit Shah prepared to respond.

Controversy has also arisen over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which Akhilesh Yadav claims targets minority groups. The bill has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for detailed examination as debates continue over its implications and the broader concerns surrounding its purported targets.

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