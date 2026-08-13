Star-Studded Ceremony: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Tie the Knot at Iconic Venue

Travis Kelce described his wedding to Taylor Swift as the best night of his life. The event, held at Madison Square Garden, included celebrity guests and was transformed into a lavish garden setting. Kelce expressed gratitude, particularly for the venue’s air conditioning during a New York heat wave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 04:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 04:50 IST
Star-Studded Ceremony: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Tie the Knot at Iconic Venue
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Travis Kelce described his wedding to Taylor Swift as 'the best night of my life,' reflecting on the star-studded event held at Madison Square Garden in early July.

Kelce shared with reporters during the Kansas City Chiefs training camp that despite the New York heat wave, the affair was a stunning success, thanks in part to the air conditioning.

The ceremony featured an A-list roster of 1,000 guests, including celebrities like Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Jennifer Lopez, and was officiated by comedian Adam Sandler, transforming the sports venue into a lavish garden setting.

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