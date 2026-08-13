Star-Studded Ceremony: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Tie the Knot at Iconic Venue

Travis Kelce described his wedding to Taylor Swift as 'the best night of my life,' reflecting on the star-studded event held at Madison Square Garden in early July.

Kelce shared with reporters during the Kansas City Chiefs training camp that despite the New York heat wave, the affair was a stunning success, thanks in part to the air conditioning.

The ceremony featured an A-list roster of 1,000 guests, including celebrities like Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Jennifer Lopez, and was officiated by comedian Adam Sandler, transforming the sports venue into a lavish garden setting.