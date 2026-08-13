Euro Zone Yields Ease As Markets Cool On Fed Rate Hike Prospects

Euro zone bond yields edged lower on Thursday as hopes for a Federal Reserve rate hike next month diminished following U.S. inflation reports. Oil prices also fell, contributing to easing yields.

Germany's 10-year yield, a benchmark for the euro zone, dipped below 3.151%, exhibiting restrained fluctuations. "Oil prices influence bond values, affecting monetary policy to an extent," noted René Albrecht from DZ Bank.

Despite lingering tensions over the Iran conflict and energy market dynamics, economists anticipate a European Central Bank interest rate increase amid persistent high energy costs. Germany's two-year yield also showed slight declines in response to these expectations.