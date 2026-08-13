Control Battle Over the Strait of Hormuz: Tensions Rise Between Iran and U.S.

Iran asserts control over the Strait of Hormuz amidst rising tensions with the U.S. Following military conflicts and a shaky ceasefire, both nations struggle to maintain influence over this critical waterway, vital for global oil and gas transportation. Recent conflicts have heightened regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 16:18 IST
Control Battle Over the Strait of Hormuz: Tensions Rise Between Iran and U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Iran affirmed its control over the Strait of Hormuz, amid heightened tensions with the United States, as stated by Hossein Taeb, leader of the nation's Basij paramilitary unit. This pronouncement came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's claim of total control of the vital waterway.

The conflict over the strategic strait intensified post-U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, which led to the temporary closure of the passage crucial for global oil trade. An interim ceasefire agreement reached in June fell apart, prompting renewed hostilities and further disrupting Gulf stability.

Iran demands the U.S. fulfill its commitments for any reopening of the Strait, while warning of more decisive actions in future confrontations. The scenario remains volatile, with both powers vying for regional dominance.

TRENDING

1
Swiss Health Coverage Hurdles as Drugmakers Halt Submissions

Swiss Health Coverage Hurdles as Drugmakers Halt Submissions

United States
2
DeepSeek AI's Pricing Shake-Up: Peak vs. Off-Peak Rates Announced

DeepSeek AI's Pricing Shake-Up: Peak vs. Off-Peak Rates Announced

China
3
Tensions Rise in Qusra: Settlers' Siege Sparks Controversy

Tensions Rise in Qusra: Settlers' Siege Sparks Controversy

Israel
4
Fashion Showdown: London Court Favors Temu in Copyright Clash with Shein

Fashion Showdown: London Court Favors Temu in Copyright Clash with Shein

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Thailand’s $20 Billion Urban Bet: Can Secondary Cities Challenge Bangkok’s Economic Dominance?

Pacific Nutrition Crisis Threatens Growth as ADB Calls for Smarter Social Protection Systems

From AI to Cybersecurity, ASEAN Fintech Faces a Growing Skills Gap That Could Hold Back Growth

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026