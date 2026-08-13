Control Battle Over the Strait of Hormuz: Tensions Rise Between Iran and U.S.

Iran affirmed its control over the Strait of Hormuz, amid heightened tensions with the United States, as stated by Hossein Taeb, leader of the nation's Basij paramilitary unit. This pronouncement came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's claim of total control of the vital waterway.

The conflict over the strategic strait intensified post-U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, which led to the temporary closure of the passage crucial for global oil trade. An interim ceasefire agreement reached in June fell apart, prompting renewed hostilities and further disrupting Gulf stability.

Iran demands the U.S. fulfill its commitments for any reopening of the Strait, while warning of more decisive actions in future confrontations. The scenario remains volatile, with both powers vying for regional dominance.