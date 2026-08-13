Cocoa Farmers Stand Firm Against Restrictive Land Law

Ghanaian cocoa farmers are urging President John Dramani Mahama not to approve a new law restricting land use, without proper consultation. The Ghana Cocoa Board Bill 2026, prohibits converting cocoa farms without COCOBOD's consent, aiming to curb land conversion for non-cocoa purposes amid declining cocoa output.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 15:16 IST
Cocoa Farmers Stand Firm Against Restrictive Land Law
  • Country:
  • Ghana

In Ghana, cocoa farmers are appealing to President John Dramani Mahama to delay signing a new law that limits their land use until they are thoroughly consulted. The legislation, approved in July, gives cocoa farms protected status, preventing conversion without the regulator COCOBOD's consent. Violators may face heavy fines and up to 20 years in prison.

The bill aims to address the ongoing decline in cocoa production by preventing lands from being repurposed for mining or other crops. Ghana, together with Ivory Coast, contributes to half of the global cocoa supply. However, cocoa farmer cooperatives call for a review of the bill to ensure farmers understand its provisions.

Moses Djan Asiedu of the Ghana Cooperative Cocoa Farmers and Marketing Association Limited highlighted concerns about unproductive land and the risk of prosecution for replacing cocoa with other crops. The COCOBOD defends the law, stating objections are politically driven. President Mahama has yet to decide on the bill.

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