Masterpieces Recovered: Italian Police Solve Art Heist

Italian police have retrieved three stolen masterpieces by French artists Paul Cezanne, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Henri Matisse. The artworks were recovered from an apartment in Parma. Nine Moldovan nationals are under investigation. The theft from Fondazione Magnani Rocca museum occurred in March, with the paintings valued at over €9 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 20:58 IST
Masterpieces Recovered: Italian Police Solve Art Heist
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  • Italy

Italian authorities have successfully recovered three stolen masterpieces by esteemed French artists, following a theft at a museum near Parma earlier this year.

Officers from Italy's cultural heritage unit discovered the artworks in a Parma apartment. Nine Moldovan nationals are under investigation for the heist, which occurred at the Fondazione Magnani Rocca in March.

The paintings, valued at over €9 million, include works by Paul Cezanne, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Henri Matisse. A video released by police shows the swift operation, where burglars spent less than three minutes inside.

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