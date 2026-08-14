Masterpieces Recovered: Italian Police Solve Art Heist

Italian authorities have successfully recovered three stolen masterpieces by esteemed French artists, following a theft at a museum near Parma earlier this year.

Officers from Italy's cultural heritage unit discovered the artworks in a Parma apartment. Nine Moldovan nationals are under investigation for the heist, which occurred at the Fondazione Magnani Rocca in March.

The paintings, valued at over €9 million, include works by Paul Cezanne, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Henri Matisse. A video released by police shows the swift operation, where burglars spent less than three minutes inside.