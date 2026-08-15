Tensions at Strait of Hormuz: ADNOC Vessel Attacked
An ADNOC vessel was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the third such incident in a week. The situation is under control, with no injuries reported. The UAE suspects Iran but has not officially commented. The strait, a crucial oil route, faces increased security concerns.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A vessel belonging to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) was attacked on Friday as it navigated through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, reported the Emirati news agency WAM on Saturday.
According to the state oil company, no injuries were sustained during the incident, and the situation is now under control. This marks the third assault on ADNOC vessels in less than a week. While the UAE has previously accused Iran of orchestrating earlier attacks, there was no official statement linking Iran to Friday’s incident.
The Strait of Hormuz plays a critical role in the global energy supply, with about 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passing through it prior to the recent conflicts. The ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, which started on February 28, has compounded shipping disruptions and heightened security concern, putting further strain on international freight rates.
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