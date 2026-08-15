Shrine Visits Spark Controversy: Japan's Political Leaders and Foreign Backlash

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi's visit to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine has ignited criticism from regional neighbors China and South Korea. Both nations have long viewed such visits as a disregard for Japan's wartime aggression.

Marking the 81st anniversary of Japan's World War Two surrender, Koizumi and other officials paid respects at the shrine in Tokyo, fueling diplomatic tensions. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sent a ritual offering instead of a personal visit.

Foreign ministries from China and South Korea expressed strong disapproval of the visits. The shrine, seen as a symbol of militaristic past, includes the names of wartime leaders convicted of severe crimes, highlighting the ongoing challenge to Japan's diplomatic relations in the region.