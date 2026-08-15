Controversial Visits: Japan's Leaders at Yasukuni Shrine

On the occasion marking the 81st anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi paid a visit to Yasukuni Shrine. This site, seen by many Asian neighbours as emblematic of wartime aggression, has been a point of contention in regional diplomacy.

Alongside Koizumi, Kimi Onoda, the minister for economic security, also made a visit, NHK reported. Past visits from Japanese officials have drawn criticism from China and South Korea, who argue that such actions overlook Japan's wartime history and hinder diplomatic progress.

The Tokyo shrine commemorates 2.5 million war dead, including leaders convicted of serious war crimes. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sent a ritual offering, but no current PM has visited since Shinzo Abe in 2013, whose visit led to disapproval from the Obama administration.