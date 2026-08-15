Controversial Shrine Visit Stirs Diplomatic Tensions

Shinjiro Koizumi, the Japanese Defense Minister, visited the Yasukuni Shrine on Saturday. This site honors the nation's war dead but stirs controversy as it includes convicted war criminals.

Koizumi's visit on the 81st anniversary of Japan's World War Two surrender has provoked strong condemnation from China and South Korea, who argue it undermines diplomatic efforts.

Past visits by Japanese officials have sparked international disputes, with countries like China seeing such actions as a gloss over wartime aggression. Japanese officials, however, argue these visits honor those who lost their lives in wars.