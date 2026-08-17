Gerard Pique Joins Chess Evolution as Strategic Shareholder

Gerard Pique, former Spanish football star and World Cup winner, has ventured into the realm of chess by acquiring a strategic stake in a Global Chess League franchise. The move adds Pique to the list of elite athletes, including Erling Haaland, investing in chess as it pivots to becoming a commercial entertainment property.

Announced during a press conference in Bengaluru, India, Pique's involvement with the Fyers American Gambits underscores a broader initiative to transition chess from a classic board game into a vibrant global sports product. This evolution is driven by franchise leagues, digital content, sponsorships, and streaming platforms.

The appeal of chess has captivated renowned figures from various sports, drawn by its strategic depth and potential for newfound commercial success. The Global Chess League continues to broaden the sport's audience through innovative formats and sees significant backing from technology leaders like Tech Mahindra and the International Chess Federation (FIDE).