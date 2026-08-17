Surrogate Advertising Crackdown: Bollywood Stars Face Scrutiny

Maharashtra state has issued warnings to Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff over their involvement in surrogate advertisements. The actors appeared in promotions for Vimal's cardamoms, a brand primarily associated with the prohibited betel nut mix, pan masala.

In a broader effort to enhance food safety, the state's Food and Drug Administration called for the removal of such advertisements and requested the actors to provide further details of their endorsement contracts. The notice emphasizes the misleading nature of these ads and urges compliance within 15 days.

Surrogate advertising remains a contentious issue in India, with the central government also expressing concern. As stricter regulatory measures are drafted, the case underscores the ongoing challenge of regulating surrogate promotions linked to banned substances.