Bollywood Stars Warned Over Surrogate Ads Amid Health Concerns
Three prominent Bollywood actors, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff, are under scrutiny for appearing in ads for a brand linked with harmful betel nut products in Maharashtra. The state's food safety chief has taken action, suspending licenses and increasing vigilance against misleading advertisements.
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Maharashtra's authorities have issued a stern warning to Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff, regarding their involvement in surrogate advertising for a brand associated with Vimal, a banned betel nut product.
The warning emphasizes the state's intensified focus on food safety and health regulations, reflecting the new food safety chief's proactive measures, which have garnered significant public support on social media.
This development highlights ongoing debates surrounding India's advertising regulations, as the government continues to address the public health implications and legal ambiguities of surrogate marketing strategies.