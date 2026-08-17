Sabarimala Film Shoot Denied: Kerala Forest Department Restricts 'Athimanoharam'

The Kerala Forest Department has denied permission for the film 'Athimanoharam' to shoot at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam due to high-security restrictions. The movie, starring Mohanlal and directed by Tharun Moorthy, cannot proceed with filming in the Periyar Tiger Reserve area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 18:03 IST
Sabarimala Film Shoot Denied: Kerala Forest Department Restricts 'Athimanoharam'
Actor Mohanlal (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala Forest Department recently refused to grant filming permission for the movie 'Athimanoharam' at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam. This decision follows the security measures in place within the Periyar Tiger Reserve, according to officials.

This restriction aligns with a Kerala High Court order enforcing strict prohibitions on photography and videography at the sacred site. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is a highly anticipated reunion project featuring actor Mohanlal, produced under Aashiq Usman Productions.

Additionally, 'Athimanoharam' boasts a screenplay by Ratheesh Ravi, while Mohanlal plays a pivotal role as police sub-inspector Loulajan. Meera Jasmine will join Mohanlal as the female lead. Separately, Mohanlal will appear in another significant film directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, set for release next year.

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