Empowered Roots: Navya Naveli Nanda's Vision for Women's Workplace Future

Navya Naveli Nanda discusses her inspiration from women in her family, stressing the importance of preparing young women for an AI-driven future. Highlighting the need for skill development, Nanda advocates for more accessible employment opportunities, showcasing her commitment to advancing women's roles in today's evolving workplace through initiatives like the GenAI Ready Naari Program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 23:23 IST
Empowered Roots: Navya Naveli Nanda's Vision for Women's Workplace Future
Entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda has passionately credited her mother Shweta Bachchan, grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and paternal grandmother Ritu Nanda for inspiring her entrepreneurial journey. Reflecting on her formative years in Delhi with ANI, Navya particularly emphasized the influence of Ritu Nanda, Raj Kapoor's eldest daughter, in shaping her ambitions.

Navya highlighted the pivotal role women play in life and business. 'The role of a mother and women is crucial,' she noted, sharing insights into witnessing her grandmother's entrepreneurial spirit in Delhi, which fueled her aspirations. 'I am actually a girl from Delhi. I've seen my Dadi work numerous times, and her determination in business inspired me to achieve my goals,' Navya remarked.

Continuing her family-inspired advocacy, Navya emphasized the need to equip young women with skills for a changing workspace. 'Our daughters must be prepared for AI,' she stated, underscoring her commitment through the GenAI Ready Naari Program to ensure women master the technology essential for their careers and the country's progress.

Navya, drawing from her five years of experience working with women, underlined the increasing accessibility of entrepreneurial opportunities. She highlighted online platforms as vital for skill acquisition and career advancement, boasting women's innate multitasking capabilities as key assets in the workplace. 'Women will move forward alongside men, achieving equality together,' she expressed optimistically.

Navya Naveli Nanda reaffirmed her dedication to women's empowerment at the GenAI Ready Naari (GenAI Training) Program launch, an initiative backed by her efforts and the Nimaya Foundation, cofounded with Samyak Chakrabarty. (ANI)

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