Sindisiwe Chikunga calls for faster action on women’s economic empowerment

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga has called for faster and more deliberate action to advance gender justice, economic empowerment and skills development, saying South Africa's progress on women's rights must be matched by greater access to assets, industries and decision-making positions.

Speaking during the National Women's Day Commemoration at Sol Plaatje University in Kimberley, Northern Cape, Chikunga said women need to be at the centre of efforts to create resilient and inclusive economies. Parliament hosted the event under the theme, "70 Years of Resistance, 72 Years of Vision – Advancing Gender Justice, Equality and Resilient Economies for All".

The commemoration also forms part of South Africa's Milestones of Freedom campaign, a year-long programme launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 18 June 2026 to mark important anniversaries in the country's democratic journey while connecting those milestones with service delivery and social cohesion.

Women have made major gains since 1954

Chikunga reflected on the Women's Charter adopted in 1954 and the historic 1956 Women's March to the Union Buildings, pointing to the substantial changes that have taken place in women's political representation, education and access to basic rights.

Women currently account for 43.5% of the National Assembly and 45% of judges, while more than 60% of university graduates are women. They have also received 58% of the nearly 3.4 million housing subsidies approved since 1994, figures Chikunga used to illustrate how decades of activism have translated into tangible gains.

She said these achievements should also recognise women whose contributions rarely receive national attention, including domestic workers, farm workers and young women completing their education in communities across the country.

Legal rights have not delivered equal ownership

Despite the progress, Chikunga warned that equality written into law has not automatically given women an equal share of economic ownership, particularly when it comes to land, property and other productive assets that can create income and lasting wealth.

She argued that funded reform programmes need to move faster so women can gain meaningful access to productive assets rather than having rights that exist largely on paper. Building resilient economies, she said, also requires recognition of the unpaid care responsibilities that continue to fall disproportionately on women.

Government is developing a care economy strategy intended to give greater recognition and support to work that keeps households and communities functioning. Chikunga pointed to situations where women often become unpaid caregivers when clinics, childcare facilities or other essential services are unavailable, limiting their ability to participate fully in paid employment and economic opportunities.

Mentorship must lead women into key industries

Young women also need structured mentorship that goes further than occasional career events, according to Chikunga, who called for sustained pathways that connect women with industries, leadership positions and spaces where major economic decisions are taken.

In mining, she wants mentorship opportunities to cover the full value chain, from geology and exploration to mine engineering, processing, beneficiation, rehabilitation and corporate leadership. Similar opportunities are needed in logistics, energy security and Parliament so young women can develop the experience and professional networks required to compete for influential positions.

The focus on mentorship reflects a broader need to ensure education translates into careers and leadership opportunities, particularly as women already represent a majority of university graduates.

Northern Cape women urged to claim place in green economy

Chikunga highlighted renewable energy as an area where young women could play a much bigger role, pointing to the Northern Cape's strong concentration of solar and wind generation and the economic opportunities emerging alongside new energy investment.

She said young women from communities including Upington, De Aar and Springbok should not simply watch the renewable energy sector expand around them, but should be equipped with the skills, mentorship and opportunities needed to participate directly in its growth.

Her message placed the next phase of gender equality firmly around economic participation, with the gains achieved through legislation and political representation needing to be followed by stronger ownership, skills development and access to industries shaping South Africa's future.