SAB TV to Revive Iconic Shows with Modern Twist

Ravi Adhikari, Chairman of SAB Television Network Ltd, announced the revival of classic shows like 'Suraag' and 'Yes Boss'. Alongside reboots, discussions are underway for other fan favorites. The move, fueled by strong digital interest, includes exploring AI for innovative storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 20:27 IST
SAB TV to Revive Iconic Shows with Modern Twist
Yes Boss and Suraag (Photo/Instagram@. Image Credit: ANI

SAB Television Network Ltd is making waves with plans to breathe new life into some of its most beloved classic shows. Ravi Adhikari, the network's chairman, confirmed that 'Suraag' and 'Yes Boss' are on the slate for a reboot. Additionally, there are talks to bring back other cherished titles like 'Commander' and 'Say Na Something To Anupam Uncle', underscoring the network's strategic revival of past hits.

In a press announcement, Adhikari highlighted the enduring appeal of these shows, noting their strong recall value among audiences. This decision is largely driven by the shows' popularity in the digital realm, with classic episodes attracting significant viewership on platforms like YouTube. Shows such as 'Suraag' and 'Shrimaan Shrimati' have seen a resurgence, underscoring the demand for nostalgic content.

The revival strategy is already underway, with 'Suraag 2.0' being developed, featuring Sudesh Berry and Sai Ketan Rao in lead roles. While the release date remains under wraps, enthusiasm for the reboot is palpable. Furthermore, Adhikari is exploring the use of artificial intelligence in reinventing storytelling, opening doors to potential innovations in bringing back beloved characters and plot lines.

With a treasure trove of iconic television shows in its arsenal, SAB TV is poised to transform nostalgia into a fresh wave of contemporary entertainment, spearheaded by Ravi Adhikari's vision. (ANI)

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