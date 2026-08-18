Blast in Kabul Targets Education Hub: At Least 42 Children Injured

An explosion at an education center in Kabul injured 42 children, with the United Nations calling for investigations. The Dasht-e-Barchi area, home to minority communities, has faced previous militant attacks. The incident, resulting in shrapnel injuries and condemning statements from international organizations, emphasizes ongoing risks for educational spaces in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 21:07 IST
Blast in Kabul Targets Education Hub: At Least 42 Children Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, an explosion at an education center in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood injured at least 42 children, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan. The UN has called for an investigation into the incident to uncover the circumstances surrounding the blast.

Dasht-e-Barchi, predominantly inhabited by Afghanistan's Hazara and Shi'ite minority communities, has been a frequent target for Sunni Islamist militants in the past, including the Islamic State. The cause of the explosion remains unverified by independent sources, and the Taliban-run Kabul police department has yet to comment.

The incident has drawn international condemnation, with the UN's Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett labeling it a "heinous attack," and the European Union's Afghanistan mission denouncing attacks on children and education centers as intolerable. This event highlights the recurrent danger faced by communities in the area, which has witnessed similar tragic episodes in recent years.

TRENDING

1
Thailand Edges Out Singapore to Secure ASEAN Championship Final Berth

Thailand Edges Out Singapore to Secure ASEAN Championship Final Berth

Global
2
SEBI's Closing Auction Session: Transforming India's Trading Landscape

SEBI's Closing Auction Session: Transforming India's Trading Landscape

Global
3
Meta Legal Battle: Social Media's Impact on Youth Under Scrutiny

Meta Legal Battle: Social Media's Impact on Youth Under Scrutiny

Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: 10-Year-Old Killed in Bavdhan Road Accident

Tragedy Strikes: 10-Year-Old Killed in Bavdhan Road Accident

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026