Blast in Kabul Targets Education Hub: At Least 42 Children Injured

On Monday, an explosion at an education center in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood injured at least 42 children, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan. The UN has called for an investigation into the incident to uncover the circumstances surrounding the blast.

Dasht-e-Barchi, predominantly inhabited by Afghanistan's Hazara and Shi'ite minority communities, has been a frequent target for Sunni Islamist militants in the past, including the Islamic State. The cause of the explosion remains unverified by independent sources, and the Taliban-run Kabul police department has yet to comment.

The incident has drawn international condemnation, with the UN's Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett labeling it a "heinous attack," and the European Union's Afghanistan mission denouncing attacks on children and education centers as intolerable. This event highlights the recurrent danger faced by communities in the area, which has witnessed similar tragic episodes in recent years.