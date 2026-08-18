Disney Battles FCC: A Clash over Free Speech Rights

Disney and its ABC unit have taken legal action against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), filing a lawsuit to prevent an early review of licenses for eight of ABC's stations. This lawsuit emerges amid accusations that the Trump administration is retaliating against ABC for its programming decisions and criticism.

Filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, the lawsuit argues that this move is an attack on free speech, aiming to coerce the network for not aligning with the administration's preferences. This latest development forms part of a protracted clash between Disney and the Trump administration that began over two years ago.

The lawsuit underscores significant concerns about government interference in media operations, with potential implications for First Amendment rights. It argues that the FCC's actions are designed to clamp down on dissent and control public broadcasting. Meanwhile, the FCC contends the reviews are an effort to uphold broadcasting obligations concerning public interest.