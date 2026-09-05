Tibetan Tragedy: Uncertainty and Grief in a Cross-Border Crisis

Priyanka Choudhary, an Indian-born Finnish citizen, remains untraceable after a catastrophic mudslide struck the Tibet-Nepal border, coinciding with her return from a pilgrimage. Her family, along with relatives of other missing individuals, are disheartened by the perceived lack of communication from Chinese authorities.

The disaster that hit the border region has resulted in over 1,300 fatalities, with thousands still unaccounted for. In Tibet alone, 31 deaths have been reported, while 531 individuals remain missing. Families assert a troubling news blackout from China, amplifying their anguish.

China's foreign ministry maintains briefings with diplomats from affected countries but has yet to address DNA identification protocols publicly. Unlike Nepal's transparent updates, China’s communication has been criticized, deepening the uncertainty faced by families of the missing.