Tibetan Tragedy: Uncertainty and Grief in a Cross-Border Crisis

Priyanka Choudhary, returning from a pilgrimage in Tibet, is among 261 foreigners missing after a devastating mudslide at the Tibet-Nepal border. Families of the missing express frustration over Beijing's lack of updates. The disaster has claimed over 1,300 lives with significant ongoing distress due to inadequate information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 17:30 IST
Tibetan Tragedy: Uncertainty and Grief in a Cross-Border Crisis

Priyanka Choudhary, an Indian-born Finnish citizen, remains untraceable after a catastrophic mudslide struck the Tibet-Nepal border, coinciding with her return from a pilgrimage. Her family, along with relatives of other missing individuals, are disheartened by the perceived lack of communication from Chinese authorities.

The disaster that hit the border region has resulted in over 1,300 fatalities, with thousands still unaccounted for. In Tibet alone, 31 deaths have been reported, while 531 individuals remain missing. Families assert a troubling news blackout from China, amplifying their anguish.

China's foreign ministry maintains briefings with diplomats from affected countries but has yet to address DNA identification protocols publicly. Unlike Nepal's transparent updates, China’s communication has been criticized, deepening the uncertainty faced by families of the missing.

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