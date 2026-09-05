Mid-Air Tragedy at Tanagra: F-4 Phantom Crash Stuns Air Show

A Greek two-seat F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed during an air show at Tanagra airport near Athens. Black smoke and fire ensued, with helicopters responding swiftly. As authorities conduct a search and rescue operation, the fate of the pilots and possible injuries among spectators remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 18:15 IST
Mid-Air Tragedy at Tanagra: F-4 Phantom Crash Stuns Air Show
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A Greek two-seat F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed on Saturday during an air show at Tanagra airport, near Athens, a Greek Air Force official told Reuters.

Video footage from public broadcaster ERT showed a column of black smoke rising near spectators as two helicopters fought the ensuing fire. The fate of the pilots remains unknown, and it is unclear if any spectators were harmed.

A search and rescue operation is underway, with loudspeakers at the air base advising people to evacuate the area, according to ERT.

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