Laughs and Legacy: Rasika Dugal on Her Collaborative Journey with Pankaj Tripathi

Rasika Dugal and Pankaj Tripathi have a history of bringing laughter and memorable moments to their shared projects. Speaking to ANI, Dugal expressed her admiration for Tripathi's natural humor and impeccable comic timing, describing her frequent laughter during their joint performances.

Their professional camaraderie began with the crime drama series 'Powder' in 2010, produced by Yash Raj Films and aired on Sony. Dugal reminisced about their initial collaboration and recalled how Tripathi's humor shone through, making the experience memorable.

The duo's partnership reignited with the popular series 'Mirzapur,' where they portrayed Beena and Kaleen Bhaiya. Dugal fondly recalled their reunion, recounting a conversation during the series' reading session. Tripathi's confidence in delivering even better scenes added excitement to their dynamic.

In 'Mirzapur: The Movie,' directed by Gurmmeet Singh and presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the duo continues to enthrall audiences. The film, released on September 4, 2026, also features contributions from writers Puneet Krishna and producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.