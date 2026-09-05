U.S. Envoys Land in Moscow for Crucial Ukraine Peace Talks

U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow to discuss ending the Ukraine war with Russian officials. President Trump hinted at a new U.S. proposal, but tensions remain, with Russia and Ukraine far apart on terms for peace. The Kremlin maintains its stance on territorial claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 18:17 IST
U.S. Envoys Land in Moscow for Crucial Ukraine Peace Talks

U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Saturday to engage in critical discussions aimed at ending the ongoing war in Ukraine. Upon their arrival, they were received by Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

President Donald Trump mentioned the development of a new proposal to resolve the conflict, now in its fifth year, yet he has not provided specific details. The envoys are set to meet with President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin later on the same day.

Tensions remain high as both Russia and Ukraine hold strong positions with no immediate resolution in sight, especially regarding territorial disputes and Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO.

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