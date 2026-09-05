Debate Erupts Over Demolition of 100-Year-Old Mosque in Saharanpur

The demolition of a century-old mosque at Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur Collectorate has stirred significant controversy, drawing strong condemnation from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The Hyderabad MP argued that religious freedom should not depend on discretionary decisions, questioning the constitutional safeguards for Muslims.

Owaisi highlighted records dating back to 1911, asserting that the mosque existed well before the collectorate building. He emphasized the continuous use of the site for prayers as a basis for its protection under Waqf by user laws. Owaisi challenged the legitimacy of the government's possession claims, citing the Limitation Act and adverse possession principles.

Critics, including political leaders, allege the demolition is part of a broader strategy to exploit religious issues for political gains. The move has prompted legal challenges and heightened tensions, with calls for respect and protection of religious sites echoing across the political spectrum.